Renting in Oakland: What will $1,700 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Oakland if you're on a budget of $1,700/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2554 E. 16th St., #1 (Oak Tree)
Listed at $1,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2554 E. 16th St., #1.
In the unit, expect hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
33 Moss Ave. (Grand Lake)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 33 Moss Ave.
It's also listed for $1,700/month. Animals are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
2729 Humboldt Ave. (Upper Peralta Creek/ Bartlett)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2729 Humboldt Ave. that's going for $1,700/month.
In the unit, you'll get garden access. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
1721 Fourth Ave. (Merritt)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 1721 Fourth Ave. It's listed for $1,695/month.
In the unit, anticipate granite countertops and plenty of natural lighting. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry; Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
