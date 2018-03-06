REAL ESTATE

Renting In Oakland: What Will $1,800 Get You?

1819 7th Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, the median rent for a studio in Oakland is $1,695, and median for a 1-bedroom recently decreased by 2.3 percent to $2,100.

To make those numbers less abstract, we looked at the latest listings to see what a person can expect to find for $1,800/month in Oakland. Note: these prices and availability are subject to change.

1819 7th Ave., #12 (Ivy Hill)

Listed at $1,795/month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1819 7th Ave. For an additional $100/month, off-street parking is available.

In the unit, you can expect a recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet and ample natural lighting.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and on-site management. Feline friends are allowed, dogs, not so much.

(See the complete listing here.)

6315 Shattuck Ave. (Bushrod)



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 6315 Shattuck Ave. that's listed for $1,775/month. Located near the freeway and Ashby BART, it's also a little over a half a mile from Berkeley Bowl.

The sunny first-floor, rear-facing unit has hardwood floors, granite countertops and generous cabinet space. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1921 26th Ave., #24 (Reservoir Hill/ Meadow Brook)




Here's a 550-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1921 26th Ave. that's going for $1,749/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and secured entry.

The unit has hardwood floors, a fireplace stainless steel appliances, ample natural lighting, and an entertainment system that includes a Samsung 4K Smart flat panel TV, a Blu Ray Player, and an Apple TV. Couch potatoes are welcome, but cats and dogs are not.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineOakland
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News