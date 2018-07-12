Renting in Oakland: what will $1,800 get you?

We rounded up the latest offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Oakland on a budget of $1,800/month.
Take a look at the listings below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
3084 Richmond Blvd.
First, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 3084 Richmond Blvd. It's listed for $1,795/month.
The building features on-site laundry, and inside the unit, look for hardwood floors and wooden cabinetry. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
3709 Brookdale Ave.
Located at 3709 Brookdale Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $1,795/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate in-unit laundry and carpeted floors. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site management, but neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
2685 Havenscourt Blvd.
Listed at $1,795/month as well, this 800-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 2685 Havenscourt Blvd.
In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops, and oak cabinetry. Building amenities include on-site laundry and a business center. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1834 Peralta St.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 1834 Peralta St. that's also listed for $1,795/month.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors and wooden cabinetry. The complex boasts on-site management and paid utilities. Pet guardians should inquire elsewhere, as this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2561 Booker St.
Finally, here's a 450-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2561 Booker St. that's going for $1,790/month.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the full listing here.)