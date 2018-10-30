Renting in Oakland: What will $1,800 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Oakland with a budget of $1,800/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
3520 May Court (East Peralta)
Listed at $1,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3520 May Court.
The building offers off-street parking, while the unit has a mix of hardwood and tile flooring, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
2212 High St., Unit E
Here's a 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2212 High St., #E that's going for $1,795/month.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking (with a fee), while the remodeled apartment includes double-paned windows, fresh paint and granite countertops. Unfortunately for pet owners, this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
261 Fairmount Ave. (Oakland Ave/ Harrison St)
Next, check out this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 261 Fairmount Ave. It's listed for $1,795/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry and street parking, and is less than a mile from BART. In the second-floor unit, you'll find new carpet and granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
1720 12th Ave.
Listed at $1,795/month, this studio is located at 1720 12th Ave.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors and a dishwasher, while the secured-access building boasts a swimming pool, on-site laundry and assigned parking. Unfortunately for pet lovers, cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
