Renting in Oakland: what will $2,200 get you?

As of May 19, the median rent for a studio is $1,738, and 1-bedroom apartments are going for $2,150.
To see what that means in real life, we rounded up the latest rental listings via Zumper to see what you can expect when it comes to finding a place if you don't want to spend more than $2,200/month.
Note: prices and availability are subject to change.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
201 Athol Ave. (Cleveland Heights)
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 201 Athol Ave. that's listed for $2,195/month.
Building amenities include garage parking and on-site laundry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, large windows, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and a balcony. Cats are welcome here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
306 Lee St., #301 (Adams Point)
This 400-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath apartment at 306 Lee St. is going for $2,150/month.
The third-floor unit offers hardwood floors, a stove, generous cabinet space, granite countertops and ample natural light. The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Feline companions are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
341 Alcatraz Ave. (Fairview Park)
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 341 Alcatraz Ave. is also listed for $2,150/month.
Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, wooden cabinetry, a stove, and built-in bookshelves. Animals are not welcome here.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
185 Athol Ave. (Cleveland Heights)
Listed at $2,100/month, this 725-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 185 Athol Ave.
In the top-floor unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a balcony, a stove, granite countertops and ample natural light. Cats are permitted here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2504 MacArthur Blvd. (East Peralta)
Lastly, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2504 MacArthur Blvd. that is also listed for $2,100/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace, a stove, granite countertops and a patio. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has good transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)