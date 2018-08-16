REAL ESTATE

Renting in Oakland: What will $2,200 get you?

650 Alcatraz Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Oakland?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Oakland if you don't want to spend more than $2,200/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

650 Alcatraz Ave. (Bushrod)




Listed at $2,200/month, this 575-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 650 Alcatraz Ave.

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

542 25th St.




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 542 25th St. It's listed for $2,195/month.

The building has on-site laundry, secured entry and shared outdoor space. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, built-in shelves and high ceilings. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

925 61st St.




Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 925 61st St. It's listed for $2,150/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and shared outdoor space. In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and extra storage space. Sorry pet lovers, animals are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
