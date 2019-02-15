REAL ESTATE

Renting in Oakland: What will $2,500 get you, right now?

724 Warfield Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Oakland?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Oakland if you don't want to spend more than $2,500/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---

724 Warfield Ave.






Listed at $2,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 724 Warfield Ave.

The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking and storage space. Feline companions are welcome. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, high ceilings and a dishwasher. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1533 Ninth St. (Prescott)






Next, there's this studio abode located at 1533 Ninth St. It's also listed for $2,500/month.

Animals are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

5301 Miles Ave. (Shafter)





Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 5301 Miles Ave. that's going for $2,495/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

451 Lee St. (Adams Point)





Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 451 Lee St. It's also listed for $2,495/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Parking may be available for an additional charge. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
---

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
