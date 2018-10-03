Renting in Oakland: What will $2,600 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Oakland if you don't want to spend more than $2,600/month on rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
4073 Waterhouse Road (Oakmore)
Listed at $2,600/month, this 820-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom home is located at 4073 Waterhouse Road.
The house comes equipped with laundry hookups, outdoor space, carpeted floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted pending approval.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
200 Caldecott Lane, #314 (Claremont Hills)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence over at 200 Caldecott Lane, #314. It's also listed for $2,600/month for its 773 square feet of space.
The building features private garage parking, a swimming pool, secured entry, a fitness center and a community room. In the unit, which is available furnished, there are high ceilings, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a terrace, recessed lighting, a fireplace, a breakfast bar, carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.
Harrison Street (Oakland Ave/ Harrison St)
Then, here's a 667-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Harrison Street that's going for $2,550/month.
Apartment amenities include a dishwasher, a balcony, carpeted flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and a dishwasher. The building has on-site laundry, assigned garage parking, outdoor space and an elevator. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
