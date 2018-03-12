REAL ESTATE

Renting In Pacific Heights: What Will $3,500 Get You?

2960 California St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Pacific Heights? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in this San Francisco neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $3,500 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

2405 Octavia St., #2




Listed at $3,500 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2405 Octavia St.

In the furnished apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops, plenty of cabinet space and good natural lighting. The building boasts on-site laundry and garage parking. Pets aren't permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

2405 Octavia St., #1



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment also located at 2405 Octavia St. It's also listed for $3,500 / month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking and secured entry. In the sunny furnished apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher and granite countertops. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2960 California St.




Finally, here's a 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment at 2960 California St. that's going for $3,450 / month.

In the rear unit, you'll get hardwood floors, ample cabinet space, high ceilings, built-in storage features and great natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
---

