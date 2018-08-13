Renting in Redwood City: What will $2,200 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Redwood City with a budget of $2,200/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
118 Poplar Ave. (Palm)
Listed at $2,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 118 Poplar Ave.
In the unit, look for carpeted floors and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking and extra storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable.
475 Redwood Ave. (Palm)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 475 Redwood Ave. It's also listed for $2,200/month for its 600 square feet of space.
The building has extra storage space and assigned parking. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a balcony, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable.
219 Jackson Ave. (Central)
Here's a 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 219 Jackson Ave. that's going for $2,200/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. The building features on-site laundry, garage parking and extra storage space. Pets are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot.
1105 Woodside Road (Oakwood)
Finally, located at 1105 Woodside Road, here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $2,150/month.
In the apartment, you can expect high ceilings, a ceiling fan, hardwood floors, a patio and wooden cabinetry. The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, extra storage space and on-site management. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable.
