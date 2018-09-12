REAL ESTATE

Renting in Redwood City: What will $2,200 get you?

150 Harrison Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Redwood City?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Redwood City if you don't want to spend more than $2,200/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1440 Hudson St. (Palm)




Listed at $2,200/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1440 Hudson St.

The unit features a patio, carpeted floors, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Animals are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

150 Harrison Ave. (Sequoia)




Next, here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 150 Harrison Ave. that's also going for $2,200/month.

The apartment features a balcony, hardwood floors, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include assigned parking, extra storage space and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

3180 Oak Knoll Drive (Canyon)




Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 3180 Oak Knoll Drive. It's listed for $2,195/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking, storage space and on-site management. In the apartment, anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Animals are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
