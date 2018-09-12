Renting in Redwood City: What will $2,200 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Redwood City if you don't want to spend more than $2,200/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1440 Hudson St. (Palm)
Listed at $2,200/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1440 Hudson St.
The unit features a patio, carpeted floors, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
150 Harrison Ave. (Sequoia)
Next, here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 150 Harrison Ave. that's also going for $2,200/month.
The apartment features a balcony, hardwood floors, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include assigned parking, extra storage space and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
3180 Oak Knoll Drive (Canyon)
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 3180 Oak Knoll Drive. It's listed for $2,195/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking, storage space and on-site management. In the apartment, anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Animals are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent.
(Check out the complete listing here.)