Renting in Redwood City: What will $2,200 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Redwood City if you've got a budget of $2,200/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
118 Poplar Ave. (Palm)
Listed at $2,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 118 Poplar Ave.
The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking and storage space. In the unit, look for carpeting, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable and is convenient for biking.
1670 Union Ave. (Palm)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 1670 Union Ave. It's also listed at $2,200/month for its 600 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and storage space. The unit boasts hardwood floors, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable and is relatively bikeable.
201 Standish St. (Centennial)
Here's a studio at 201 Standish St. that's going for $2,200/month.
The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry and storage space. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable and is quite bikeable.
150 Harrison Ave. (Sequoia)
Then, check out this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 150 Harrison Ave. It's listed for $2,150/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, granite countertops and a balcony. Building amenities include assigned parking, on-site laundry, an elevator and storage space. Animals are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $30 application fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable and is convenient for biking.
