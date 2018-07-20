Renting in San Francisco: what will $2,500 get you?

We rounded up the latest rental offerings via Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place on a budget of $2,500/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
55 Hermann St. (Western Addition)
Here's a studio at 55 Hermann St. that's going for $2,500/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a stove, cabinet space and ample natural light. The building boasts on-site laundry, and cats are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
(See the full listing here.)
570 Jessie St. (SoMa)
Next, check out this studio that's located at 570 Jessie St. that's also listed for $2,500/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, closet space and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building boasts assigned parking, a roof deck, storage space and on-site management. Luckily for pet guardians, both dogs and cats are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
153 12th Ave. (Inner Richmond)
Located at 153 12th Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $2,500/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, closet space, wooden cabinetry and stone countertops. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that small dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
(See the complete listing here.)
37 States St., #2 (Corona Heights)
Listed at $2,495/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 37 States St., #2.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking, storage space and secured entry. The unit features carpeting, generous storage space and a balcony, but this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
(See the complete listing here.)
1754 Mission St. (Mission)
Lastly, check out this 500-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1754 Mission St.. It's also listed for $2,495/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, closet space, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances, but animals are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)