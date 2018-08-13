Renting in San Francisco: What will $2,500 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in San Francisco if you're on a budget of $2,500/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
2988 Mission St. (Mission)
Listed at $2,500/month, this 600-square-foot studio apartment is located at 2988 Mission St.
The building offers garage parking, shared outdoor space and secured entry. Prospective tenants are promised tile flooring, large windows, high ceilings, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, ceiling fans and extra storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
4310 17th St. (Corona Heights)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 4310 17th St. It's also listed for $2,500/month for its 600 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and secured entry. In the furnished apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, white appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
2191 Mission St. (Mission)
Check out this 330-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 2191 Mission St. It's listed for $2,500/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking and secured entry. In the studio, look for high ceilings, a separate dining area, large windows, carpeted floors and extra storage space. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
570 Jessie St. (SoMa)
Located at 570 Jessie St., here's a studio that's listed for $2,500/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking, a roof deck, shared outdoor space, secured entry and on-site management. The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, white appliances, a breakfast bar and extra storage space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
192 Valley St. (Noe Valley)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 192 Valley St. that's going for $2,495/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking for a fee, secured entry and shared outdoor space. In the apartment, you'll find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, recessed lighting, large windows and extra storage space. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
