Renting in San Francisco: What will $2,600 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in San Francisco if you've got a budget of $2,600/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1401 10th Ave. (Inner Sunset)
First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 1401 10th Ave. that's listed for $2,600/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry and on-site management. In the apartment, anticipate carpeting, central heating, wooden cabinetry and a bay window. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
201 Harrison St., #129 (SoMa)
Next, here's a 410-square-foot studio condo at 201 Harrison St., #129, that's also going for $2,600/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, central heating, in-unit laundry, a deck, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect available assigned garage parking, private outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management and a door person. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
1545 Lombard St., #8 (Marina)
Now check out this 500-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 1545 Lombard St., #8. It's listed for $2,600/month.
In the unit, you'll find a walk-in closet, hardwood floors, high ceilings, a bay window and wooden cabinetry. The building has on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
Toledo and Mallorca ways (Marina)
Listed at $2,595/month, this studio apartment is located at Toledo and Mallorca ways.
In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
1241 Bush St. (Lower Nob Hill)
Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 1241 Bush St. It's listed for $2,595/month as well.
The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space, secured entry and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
