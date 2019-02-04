Renting in San Francisco: What will $2,600 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in San Francisco with a budget of $2,600/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
771 Guerrero St. (Mission)
Here's this studio apartment situated at 771 Guerrero St. It's listed for $2,600/month.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," has some bike infrastructure and boasts excellent transit options.
1610 Sutter St., #304 (Lower Pac Heights)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1610 Sutter St., #304. It's also listed for $2,600/month.
The apartment boasts hardwood floors, high ceilings and plenty of natural light. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
246 28th St. (Noe Valley)
Listed at $2,600/month, this 504-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 246 28th St.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking and an elevator. In the unit, expect generous closet space, hardwood floors and white appliances. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee, but there is a $49 application fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
Pacific Avenue and Fillmore Street (Pacific Heights)
Next, there's this studio apartment located at Pacific Avenue and Fillmore Street. It's listed for $2,600/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space and an elevator. The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, floor-to-ceiling windows and white cabinetry. Pets are not allowed. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
949 Ashbury St. (Ashbury Heights)
Here's a 330-square-foot zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 949 Ashbury St. that's going for $2,600/month.
The building has on-site laundry. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a reading nook. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability and has some bike infrastructure.
