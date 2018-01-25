REAL ESTATE

Renting In San Francisco: What Will $2,700 Get You?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Francisco? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in San Francisco if you don't want to spend more than $2,700 / month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below.

2300 Pacific Ave. (Pacific Heights)




Listed at $2,700 / month, this studio apartment is located at 2300 Pacific Ave. (at Fillmore Street). In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and great natural lighting. The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space and an elevator. Cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

532 Hugo St. (Inner Sunset)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 532 Hugo St. It's also listed for $2,700 / month. The building has garage parking and additional storage space. In the bright unit, expect carpeting, built-in storage and a large eat-in kitchen Hairball alert: cats are allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

601 Van Ness Ave., #411 (Cathedral Hill)



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 601 Van Ness Ave., which is going for $2,700 / month. In the furnished fourth-floor unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a private patio. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator and secured entry. Sadly, pets aren't welcome. (See the full listing here.)

85 Richland Ave. (Bernal Heights)




Next, check out this sunny 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 85 Richland Ave. It's listed for $2,650 / month. In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, high ceilings, good cabinet space and stone counter tops. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

491 Frederick St., #2 (Cole Valley)




Located at 491 Frederick St., here's a 450-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,650/ month. In the first-floor unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings and plenty of natural light. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry. Sadly, pets aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

2275 19th Ave., #11 (Parkside)




Listed at $2,600 / month, this studio apartment is located at 2275 19th Ave. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and good natural lighting. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space and on-site management. Hairball alert: feline friends are permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News