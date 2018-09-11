Renting in San Francisco: What will $2,900 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in San Francisco if you've got $2,900/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
201 Harrison St., #925 (SoMa)
Listed at $2,900/month, this 572-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 201 Harrison St., #925.
When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site management. As for the apartment, look for carpeted flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
1111 Jones St., #11 (Nob Hill)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1111 Jones St., #11. It's also listed for $2,900/month for its 600 square feet of space.
The building features outdoor space, secured entry and on-site laundry. In the apartment, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings, bay windows, a balcony, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is bikeable and has excellent transit.
1850 Clay St. (Pacific Heights)
Check out this studio residence that's located at 1850 Clay St. It's listed for $2,895/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, bay windows and wooden cabinetry. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and an elevator. Pets are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
259 Carl St., #B (Inner Sunset)
Located at 259 Carl St., #B, here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,895/month as well.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and extra storage space. In the apartment, anticipate carpeted floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, maple cabinetry, a balcony, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
198 Duncan St. (Noe Valley)
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 198 Duncan St. It's listed for $2,880/month.
The apartment features high ceilings, carpeted floors, stainless steel appliances, bay windows, wooden cabinetry and quartz countertops. The building features extra storage space. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
