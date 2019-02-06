Renting in San Francisco: What will $2,900 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in San Francisco if you've got $2,900/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
52 Innes Court, #207 (Bayview)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 52 Innes Court, #207. It's listed for $2,900/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, outdoor space, an elevator and secured entry. In the condo, there are hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and central heating. Animals are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1630 Sutter St., #6 (Lower Pac Heights)
Listed at $2,895/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1630 Sutter St., #6.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. The apartment boasts hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and generous closet space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
172 Palm Ave., #4 (Presidio Heights)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 172 Palm Ave., #4. It's also listed for $2,895/month for its 700 square feet of space.
Building amenities include on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and plenty of natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
2191 Mission St., #205 (Mission)
Located at 2191 Mission St., #205, here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $2,850/month.
The building has on-site laundry. Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
