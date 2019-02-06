REAL ESTATE

Renting in San Francisco: What will $2,900 get you?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Francisco?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in San Francisco if you've got $2,900/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

52 Innes Court, #207 (Bayview)






Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 52 Innes Court, #207. It's listed for $2,900/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, outdoor space, an elevator and secured entry. In the condo, there are hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and central heating. Animals are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1630 Sutter St., #6 (Lower Pac Heights)






Listed at $2,895/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1630 Sutter St., #6.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. The apartment boasts hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and generous closet space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

172 Palm Ave., #4 (Presidio Heights)






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 172 Palm Ave., #4. It's also listed for $2,895/month for its 700 square feet of space.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and plenty of natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2191 Mission St., #205 (Mission)






Located at 2191 Mission St., #205, here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $2,850/month.

The building has on-site laundry. Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
