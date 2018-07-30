Renting in San Francisco: What will $3,000 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in San Francisco with a budget of $3,000/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Market and 6th streets (SoMa)
Listed at $3,000/month, this 690-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at Market and 6th streets.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundries. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking (for an additional fee), a concierge, a package room and bike storage. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1155 Ellis St., #B105 (Cathedral Hill)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1155 Ellis St., #B105.
It's also listed for $3,000/month. The building offers on-site laundry, outdoor space in a common backyard and an elevator. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
55 Page St., #518 (Western Addition)
Here's a 401-square-foot studio condo at 55 Page St., #518 that's going for $3,000/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. The building has garage parking (for an additional fee), outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck with a barbecue and an elevator. Animals are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
4302 20th St. (Castro)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's located at 4302 20th St. It's listed for $2,995/month.
In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, carpeted floors and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include storage space and on-site management. Pet owners, take heed: single cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is bikeable and has excellent transit.
(See the complete listing here.)
1247 11th Ave. (Inner Sunset)
Located at 1247 11th Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,995/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors and a walk-in closet. The building features on-site laundry, assigned parking and an elevator. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.