Renting in San Francisco: What will $3,400 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in San Francisco with a budget of $3,400/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
Noe and Hill streets (Eureka Valley)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at Noe and Hill streets. It's listed for $3,400/month for its 800 square feet of space.
The building features on-site laundry, garage parking and storage space. In the furnished unit, there are hardwood floors, a fireplace, three closets and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
318 Spear St., #5G (SoMa)
Here's a studio condo at 318 Spear St., #5G that's also going for $3,400/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and closet space. The building boasts garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, concierge service and a residents lounge. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
90 Parker Ave. (Presidio Heights)
Listed at $3,400/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 90 Parker Ave.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, two walk-in closets, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings, granite countertops and a breakfast nook. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking and on-site management. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
3600 21st St., #201 (Castro)
Here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3600 21st St., #201 that's going for $3,395/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. In the apartment, there are a dishwasher, a balcony, carpeting, wooden cabinetry, closet space and closet space. Pets are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is fairly bikeable and has excellent transit.
949 Natoma St. (SoMa)
Finally, check out this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 949 Natoma St. It's also listed for $3,395/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, a breakfast bar and in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.
