Renting in San Francisco: what will $3,500 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in San Francisco if you've got a budget of $3,500/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
400 Grove St. (Hayes Valley)
Listed at $3,500/month, this 428-square-foot micro-studio abode is located at 400 Grove St. in Hayes Valley.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a full-time virtual lobby attendant and a rooftop deck with a barbecue area. In the studio, you'll get in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a SieMatic kitchen.
Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: animals are not allowed. However, future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
240 Lombard St., #736 (North Beach)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 240 Lombard St., #736. It's also listed for $3,500/month for its 620 square feet of space.
In the furnished apartment, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking and a fitness center. Unfortunately, cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee for this apartment.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2101 Beach St., #103 (Marina)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 2101 Beach St., #103 that's going for $3,500/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, and stainless steel appliances. The secured-access building offers on-site laundry, garage parking and a common roof deck. Small dogs, but not cats, are negotiable.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
(See the full listing here.)
24th and Rhode Island streets (Potrero Hill)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 24th and Rhode Island streets. It's listed for $3,500/month.
The two-story Edwardian building boasts easy street parking and a large deck; in the quirky top-floor unit, you'll find in-unit laundry in one half of the two-part kitchen. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)