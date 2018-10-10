Renting in San Jose: What will $1,700 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in San Jose with a budget of $1,700/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
803 Deland Ave. (West San Carlos / Burbank)
Listed at $1,695/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 803 Deland Ave.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. The apartment features carpeted flooring and closet space. Pets are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
914 Delbert Way
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 914 Delbert Way. It's also listed for $1,695/month for its 600 square feet of space.
The building features on-site laundry, storage space and assigned parking. Apartment amenities include carpeted flooring, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and closet space. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
232 S. 10th St. (San Jose - University)
Here's a 450-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 232 S. 10th St. that's going for $1,695/month.
In the apartment, you'll get hardwood flooring, air conditioning, high ceilings, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, quartz countertops and a deck. The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.
