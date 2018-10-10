REAL ESTATE

Renting in San Jose: What will $1,700 get you?

232 S. 10th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Jose?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in San Jose with a budget of $1,700/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

803 Deland Ave. (West San Carlos / Burbank)




Listed at $1,695/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 803 Deland Ave.

On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. The apartment features carpeted flooring and closet space. Pets are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

914 Delbert Way




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 914 Delbert Way. It's also listed for $1,695/month for its 600 square feet of space.

The building features on-site laundry, storage space and assigned parking. Apartment amenities include carpeted flooring, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and closet space. Pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

232 S. 10th St. (San Jose - University)




Here's a 450-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 232 S. 10th St. that's going for $1,695/month.

In the apartment, you'll get hardwood flooring, air conditioning, high ceilings, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, quartz countertops and a deck. The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Jose
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Lower Pac Heights, right now?
What will $2,200 rent you in San Jose, right now?
What does $2,300 rent you in San Francisco, right now?
SoCal realtor releases music video to market $45M home
More Real Estate
Top Stories
LIVE: Monster Hurricane Michael makes landfall in Florida
Man facing felony charges after fight outside Levi Stadium
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
Third-graders' 'mess' leaves beloved custodian in tears
VIDEO: Heavy rain, strong winds pound Panama City ahead of Hurricane Michael
Early morning fire destroys warehouse near Oakland Coliseum
Sinaloa cartel members arrested in SoCal drug bust operation
Live Hurricane Michael coverage from ABC News
Show More
Limo owner's son charged following deadly NY crash
VIDEO: Building collapses as Hurricane Michael lashes Florida
Woman removed from flight over 'emotional support' squirrel
Poaching pics from internet can cost social media users
Here's how to protect yourself from robocall scams
More News