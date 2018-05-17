REAL ESTATE

Renting in San Jose: What will $1,800 get you?

93 E. William St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Jose?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in San Jose if you've got a budget of $1,800/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1321 Saratoga Ave. (West San Jose)




Listed at $1,800/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1321 Saratoga Ave.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The unit features hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and large windows.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1290 San Tomas Aquino Road, #107 (West San Jose)




Here's a studio apartment at 1290 San Tomas Aquino Road that's going for $1,795/month.

In the unit, you'll get a balcony, carpeted floors, a stove and ample natural light. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator and storage space. Cats are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

93 E. William St. (Downtown)




Also listed at $1,795/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 93 E. William St.

On-site laundry and assigned parking are offered as building amenities. Cats and dogs are not allowed. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, two closets, a stove, granite countertops and built-in storage features.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

110 Graham Ave. (Fairgrounds)



Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 110 Graham Ave. It's listed for $1,750/month for its 650-square-feet of space.

Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. The building features assigned parking and secured entry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

649 Nordale Ave. (Fairgrounds)




Located at 649 Nordale Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,725/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a stove, large windows and quartz countertops. Cats and dogs are not permitted unless they're service animals.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
