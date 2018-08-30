Renting in San Jose: What will $1,800 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in San Jose if you've got a budget of $1,800/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
466 N. 13th St.
Listed at $1,800/month, this 450-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 466 N. 13th St.
The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the apartment, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
4810 Hamilton Ave.
Here's a 425-square-foot studio at 4810 Hamilton Ave. that's going for $1,795/month.
In the apartment, expect a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, wooden cabinetry, recessed lighting and a breakfast bar. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
617 S. Ninth St., #10
Then, check out this 350-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 617 S. Ninth St., #10. It's listed for $1,749/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, closet space and wooden cabinetry. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.
