Renting in San Jose: What will $1,800 get you?

3189 Cadillac Drive (Winchester North)
Listed at $1,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 3189 Cadillac Drive.
The apartment offers hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.
1185 Bird Ave. (Willow Glen)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode situated at 1185 Bird Ave. It's listed for $1,795/month for its 565 square feet of space.
The unit has wooden cabinetry and tile flooring. The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, storage space, on-site management and on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.
589 N. Third St. (Downtown)
Here's a studio at 589 N. Third St. that's also going for $1,795/month.
In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking and extra storage space. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.
617 S. Ninth St., #10 (Downtown)
Finally, located at 617 S. Ninth St., #10, here's a 350-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,749/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, central heating and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.
