Renting in San Jose: What will $1,800 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in San Jose with a budget of $1,800/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
3189 Cadillac Drive (Winchester North)
Listed at $1,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 3189 Cadillac Drive.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and on-site management. In the apartment, expect hardwood floors, built-in storage features and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1185 Bird Ave. (Willow Glen)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 1185 Bird Ave. It's listed for $1,795/month for its 565 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, storage space and on-site management. The unit comes with tile flooring and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
2484 Almaden Road (Willow Glen South)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2484 Almaden Road that's also going for $1,795/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a balcony, wooden cabinetry and a walk-in closet. The building boasts on-site laundry, assigned parking and extra storage space. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
700 Race St. (Willow Glen)
Next, check out this 500-square-foot studio that's located at 700 Race St. It's listed for $1,795/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, secured entry and assigned parking. The unit comes equipped with a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, quartz countertops, wooden cabinetry and hardwood floors. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
617 S. Ninth St., #10 (Downtown)
Finally, located at 617 S. Ninth St., #10, here's a 350-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,749/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, closet space and wooden cabinetry. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)