REAL ESTATE

Renting In San Jose: What Will $1,900 Get You?

536 S 8th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Jose?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in San Jose if you've got $1,900 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

536 S 8th St., #6 (San Jose - University)




First, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 536 S 8th St. and listed at $1,850 / month for its 683-square-feet of space.

In the unit, there's an oven, a dishwasher, carpeted floors, closet space and a ceiling fan. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

11730 Southwood Dr. (San Tomas - North)



Here's a 525-square-foot studio, located at 11730 Southwood Dr., that's going for $1,800 / month.

In the unit, you'll get parquet floors, garden access, closet space and a separate kitchen area. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
