Renting in San Jose: What will $1,900 get you?

4047 Hamilton Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Jose?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in San Jose if you're on a budget of $1,900/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1505 De Rose Way, #119 (North Willow Glen / Gardner)




Listed at $1,900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1505 De Rose Way, #119.

The complex has on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, on-site management and garden access. In the unit, look for a balcony, a ceiling fan, a walk-closet, central heating, carpeted floors and wooden cabinetry. Feline companions are allowed so long as they stay indoors.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2129 Randolph Drive (West San Carlos / Burbank)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 2129 Randolph Drive. It's listed for $1,895/month for its 500 square feet of space.

Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site management. In the unit, there are in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, carpeted floors, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1150 Francisco Ave. (North Willow Glen / Gardner)





Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1150 Francisco Ave. that's also going for $1,895/month.

In the unit, you'll get a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, closet space and large windows. The building boasts on-site laundry, assigned parking and extra storage space. Animals are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

4047 Hamilton Ave. (West Campbell)




Finally, check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 4047 Hamilton Ave. It's listed for $1,895/month.

Apartment amenities include a balcony, hardwood flooring, air conditioning, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. The building has assigned parking, on-site laundry, on-site management and a swimming pool. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
