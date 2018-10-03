REAL ESTATE

Renting in San Jose: What will $2,100 get you?

680 S. Eighth St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Jose?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in San Jose if you're on a budget of $2,100/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1505 De Rose Way, #119 (North Willow Glen / Gardner)




Listed at $2,100/month, this 760-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1505 De Rose Way, #119.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, on-site management and assigned parking. The unit comes equipped with central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4040 Ranchero Way, #7 (West San Jose)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 4040 Ranchero Way, #7. It's listed for $2,095/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool and assigned parking. The apartment has central heating, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Cats are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

680 S. Eighth St., #4 (San Jose - University)




Then, check out this 675-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 680 S. Eighth St., #4. It's listed for $2,049/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. The building has assigned parking. Pets are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
