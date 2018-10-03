Renting in San Jose: What will $2,100 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in San Jose if you're on a budget of $2,100/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1505 De Rose Way, #119 (North Willow Glen / Gardner)
Listed at $2,100/month, this 760-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1505 De Rose Way, #119.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, on-site management and assigned parking. The unit comes equipped with central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.
4040 Ranchero Way, #7 (West San Jose)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 4040 Ranchero Way, #7. It's listed for $2,095/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool and assigned parking. The apartment has central heating, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Cats are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
680 S. Eighth St., #4 (San Jose - University)
Then, check out this 675-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 680 S. Eighth St., #4. It's listed for $2,049/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. The building has assigned parking. Pets are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.
