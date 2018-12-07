Renting in San Jose: What will $2,100 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in San Jose if you've got $2,100/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1371 Pedro St., #21
Listed at $2,095/month, this studio apartment is located at 1371 Pedro St., #21.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool, secured entry and on-site management. The unit itself features hardwood flooring, granite countertops, maple cabinetry and a ceiling fan. Hairball alert: cats are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
594 S. Sixth St. (San Jose - University)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 594 S. Sixth St. It's listed for $2,075/month for its 800 square feet of space.
The building features a laundry room, covered parking and extra storage space. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and built-in storage features. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and has good transit options.
544 N. Fourth St. (San Jose - Northside)
Finally, here's a 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 544 N. Fourth St. that's going for $2,050/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, a gas stove and closet space. Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.
