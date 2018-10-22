Renting in San Jose: What will $2,200 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in San Jose if you've got $2,200/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1786 The Alameda (Rose Garden)
Listed at $2,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1786 The Alameda.
The building boasts on-site laundry, available assigned parking and on-site management. The apartment has a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
4685 Albany Circle, #114 (West San Jose)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 4685 Albany Circle, #114. It's listed for $2,195/month for its 813 square feet of space.
The building features assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site management. In the apartment, there are air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a fireplace, a patio and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
949 Villa Ave. (Rose Garden)
Now check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 949 Villa Ave. It's also listed for $2,195/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry, quartz countertops, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. Cats are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
4089 El Coral Court (Cambrian Park)
Located at 4089 El Coral Court, here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's listed for $2,150/month.
In the furnished unit, you can expect air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. The building has on-site management. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
581 S. Eighth St., #2 (San Jose - University)
Finally, listed at $2,125/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 581 S. Eighth St., #2.
The apartment features hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a patio and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space and assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
