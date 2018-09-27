Renting in San Jose: What will $2,300 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in San Jose with a budget of $2,300/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
4671 Albany Circle, #126 (West San Jose)
Listed at $2,300/month, this 751-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 4671 Albany Circle, #126.
In the unit, expect a fireplace, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, granite countertops, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a ceiling fan and hardwood floors. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, secured entry and a business center. Both cats and dogs are allowed pending approval.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
801 S. Winchester Blvd., #6305 (Winchester North)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot over at 801 S. Winchester Blvd., #6305. It's also listed for $2,300/month for its 692 square feet of space.
The building boasts assigned garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and storage space. In the apartment, there are a dishwasher, a balcony, in-unit laundry, both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted flooring, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
355 Martha St. (San Jose - University)
Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 355 Martha St. that's going for $2,250/month.
The building features assigned parking and storage space. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, in-unit-laundry, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.
