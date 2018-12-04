Renting in San Jose: What will $2,300 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in San Jose if you don't want to spend more than $2,300/month on rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1129 Grimley Lane (South Almaden Valley)
Listed at $2,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1129 Grimley Lane.
In this cottage, you'll find hardwood flooring, a gas range, new appliances and closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers limited transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1609 Parkmoor Ave., #231 (West San Carlos / Burbank)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1609 Parkmoor Ave., #231. It's listed for $2,257/month for its 605 square feet of space.
The complex boasts assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, secured entry and on-site management. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
29 W. Julian St. (Downtown)
Finally, here's a 967-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 29 W. Julian St. that's going for $2,238/month.
The complex has assigned parking, a fitness center and a swimming pool. Apartment amenities include a balcony, a fireplace and a dishwasher. Both cats and dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)