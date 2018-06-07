REAL ESTATE

Renting in San Jose: What will $2,400 get you?

29 W. Julian St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Jose?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in San Jose with a budget of $2,400/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

801 S. Winchester Blvd., #6100 (Winchester North)




Listed at $2,400/month, this 692-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 801 S. Winchester Blvd.

The building features outdoor space, secured entry and a swimming pool. In the unit, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

29 W. Julian St. (Downtown)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 29 W. Julian St. It's listed for $2,357/month for its 845-square-feet of space.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a fitness center, a swimming pool and an elevator. The apartment features carpeted floors, a dishwasher, a fireplace, a patio and a breakfast bar. Cats and dogs are welcome here.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

88 N. Jackson Ave. (North Valley)




Here's a 1,069-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 88 N. Jackson Ave. that's going for $2,345/month.

Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a kitchen island, a patio and in-unit laundry. The building boasts garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
