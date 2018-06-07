Renting in San Jose: What will $2,400 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in San Jose with a budget of $2,400/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
801 S. Winchester Blvd., #6100 (Winchester North)
Listed at $2,400/month, this 692-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 801 S. Winchester Blvd.
The building features outdoor space, secured entry and a swimming pool. In the unit, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
29 W. Julian St. (Downtown)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 29 W. Julian St. It's listed for $2,357/month for its 845-square-feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a fitness center, a swimming pool and an elevator. The apartment features carpeted floors, a dishwasher, a fireplace, a patio and a breakfast bar. Cats and dogs are welcome here.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
88 N. Jackson Ave. (North Valley)
Here's a 1,069-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 88 N. Jackson Ave. that's going for $2,345/month.
Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a kitchen island, a patio and in-unit laundry. The building boasts garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
