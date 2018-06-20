Renting in San Jose: What will $2,400 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in San Jose if you don't want to spend more than $2,400/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1558 Minnesota Ave. (North Willow Glen / Gardner)
Listed at $2,400/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1558 Minnesota Ave.
In the unit, you can anticipate carpeted floors, a spacious closet, ceiling fans, built-in storage features and in-unit laundry. Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. Cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.
2493 Jubilee Lane (North Valley)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 2493 Jubilee Lane. It's also listed for $2,400/month for its 645 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, assigned parking and a club house. In the condo, there are a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and a deck. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
1550 Technology Drive, #4041 (North San Jose)
Here's a 665-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 1550 Technology Drive that's going for $2,395/month.
In the unit, you'll get a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, granite countertops and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1066 Summershore Court (Tropicana)
Next, check out this 730-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 1066 Summershore Court. It's listed for $2,385/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a breakfast bar and a patio. The building offers outdoor space, a swimming pool, storage space and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are permitted
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.
29 W. Julian St. (Downtown)
Located at 29 W. Julian St., here's an 845-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $2,357/month.
Building amenities include a fitness center, a swimming pool and an elevator. The unit features carpeted floors, stainless steel appliances, a fireplace, a small breakfast bar and a patio. Pet owners will be happy to hear that cats and dogs are welcome here.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
