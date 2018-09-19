Renting in San Jose: What will $2,400 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in San Jose if you don't want to spend more than $2,400/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
180 N. 11th St. (San Jose - Northside)
First up, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 180 N. 11th St. that's listed for $2,395/month for its 700 square feet of space.
Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, a mix of hardwood and carpeted flooring, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Both cats and dogs are permitted, though breed restrictions apply.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1485 De Rose Way, #221 (North Willow Glen / Gardner)
Next, here's a 1,006-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1485 De Rose Way, #221, that's going for $2,350/month.
The apartment features in-unit laundry, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and a fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, secured entry and assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1390 Saddle Rack St. (Downtown)
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1390 Saddle Rack St. It's listed for $2,345/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and secured entry. In the unit, anticipate in-unit laundry, air conditioning, carpeted flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and recessed lighting. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
29 W. Julian St. (Downtown)
Finally, located at 29 W. Julian St., here's a 967-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $2,325/month.
Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, a balcony, a fireplace, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. The complex provides assigned parking, an elevator, a fitness center, a residents lounge and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome, though restrictions and additional fees apply.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
