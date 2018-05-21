REAL ESTATE

Renting in San Jose: What will $2,500 get you?

415 N. Second St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Jose?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in San Jose if you've got $2,500/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

415 N. Second St., #239 (Downtown)




Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 415 N. Second St. It's listed for $2,500/month for its 789-square-feet of space.

The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Building amenities include garage parking, a fitness center, a swimming pool and outdoor space.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

1813 Parkview Green Circle (North Valley)




Here's a 940-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 1813 Parkview Green Circle that's going for $2,495/month.

In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, carpeted floors and a breakfast bar. The building boasts garage parking and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

801 S. Winchester Blvd., #6100 (Winchester North)




Next, check out this 692-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 801 S. Winchester Blvd. It's listed for $2,450/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the condo, you'll find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pets are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

20 S. Second St., #236 (Downtown)




Located at 20 S. Second St., here's an 887-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $2,400/month.

In the apartment, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a fitness center and an elevator. Pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
