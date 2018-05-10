REAL ESTATE

Renting in San Jose: What will $2,600 get you?

355 Santana Row | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Jose?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in San Jose with a budget of $2,600/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

355 Santana Row, #850 (Winchester North)




Listed at $2,586/month, this 635-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 355 Santana Row.

The apartment features hardwood floors, a breakfast bar, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and floor-to-ceiling windows. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

232 S. 10th St., #1 (Downtown)




Here's a 1,632-square-foot studio apartment at 232 S. 10th St. that's going for $2,548/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, a ceiling fan and large windows. The building offers on-site laundry and garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

1137 Foxchase Drive (Branham / Pearl)




Finally, check out this 1,021-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 1137 Foxchase Drive. It's listed for $2,500/month.

The apartment features air conditioning, high ceilings, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a balcony and a loft area. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, a swimming pool and storage space. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Jose
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News