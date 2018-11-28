Renting in San Mateo: What will $2,500 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in San Mateo with a budget of $2,500/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
2301 Vista Del Mar (Edgewater Isle)
Listed at $2,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhome is located at 2301 Vista Del Mar.
When it comes to the complex's amenities, expect outdoor space with swimming pools and a lagoon. In the unit, you'll get a gas fireplace, private laundry machines and a one-car garage. Pet owners, rejoice: both cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable and is quite bikeable.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
601 S. Idaho St. (East San Mateo)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage located at 601 S. Idaho St. It's also listed for $2,500/month for its 588 square feet of space.
The cottage has a remodeled bathroom, hardwood floors throughout and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and a private front yard. Unfortunately, animals are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable and is very bikeable.
(See the complete listing here.)
33 Lodato Ave. (Twenty-Fifth Ave)
Here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 33 Lodato Ave. that's going for $2,495/month.
In the unit, you'll get dual-pane windows, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The building features a modern landscaped courtyard; sadly, pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable and is convenient for biking.
(See the full listing here.)
144 Dartmouth Road
Finally, check out this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 144 Dartmouth Road. It's listed for $2,495/month.
In the top-floor corner unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a formal dining room and a large living room. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and extra storage. Unfortunately for pet owners, animals are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable and has some bike infrastructure.
(Check out the complete listing here.)