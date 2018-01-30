REAL ESTATE

Renting In SoMa: What Will $5,000 Get You?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in SoMa?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in this San Francisco neighborhood with a budget of $5,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below.

2 Mint Plaza, #402




Listed at $5,000/month, this 769-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 2 Mint Plaza. In the furnished unit, you can expect high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, garden access, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

The building boasts garage parking, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and concierge service. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

400 Spear St., #121




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 400 Spear St. It's also listed for $5,000 month. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, secured entry and lush greenery.

In the furnished apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

425 1st St., #1707




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 425 1st St., which is going for $4,995/month. In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, garden access, a balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and concierge service. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News