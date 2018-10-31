REAL ESTATE

Renting in Sunnyvale: How far does $2,200 per month go?

924 Mangrove Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need to know how far your dollar goes in Sunnyvale?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Sunnyvale if you're on a budget of $2,200/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

924 Mangrove Ave. (Ponderosa)




Listed at $2,200/month, this 615-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 924 Mangrove Ave.

The single-story building has outdoor space and a swimming pool, while inside the unit you'll get carpeted flooring and plenty of natural light. Cat owners, perk up your ears: purrs are welcome with an additional deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

900 Henderson Ave. (Ponderosa)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 900 Henderson Ave. It's listed for $2,175/month for its 576 square feet of space.

The newly remodeled unit has wood vinyl flooring, fresh paint and a hookup for in-unit washer and dryer. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking for two cars, as well as a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1654 Hollenbeck Ave. (Serra)




Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom pad at 1654 Hollenbeck Ave. that's going for $2,150/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and assigned garage parking, while the unit offers a dishwasher and carpeted flooring. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)
