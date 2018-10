Renting in Sunnyvale: How far does $2,200 per month go?

924 Mangrove Ave. (Ponderosa)

900 Henderson Ave. (Ponderosa)

1654 Hollenbeck Ave. (Serra)

Need to know how far your dollar goes in Sunnyvale?We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Sunnyvale if you're on a budget of $2,200/month.Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $2,200/month, this 615-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 924 Mangrove Ave.The single-story building has outdoor space and a swimming pool, while inside the unit you'll get carpeted flooring and plenty of natural light. Cat owners, perk up your ears: purrs are welcome with an additional deposit.Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.(Take a look at the complete listing here .)Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 900 Henderson Ave. It's listed for $2,175/month for its 576 square feet of space.The newly remodeled unit has wood vinyl flooring, fresh paint and a hookup for in-unit washer and dryer. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking for two cars, as well as a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.(Take a gander at the complete listing here .)Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom pad at 1654 Hollenbeck Ave. that's going for $2,150/month.Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and assigned garage parking, while the unit offers a dishwasher and carpeted flooring. Cats and dogs are not welcome.Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.(See the full listing here .)