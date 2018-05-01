Renting in the Bay Area: What does $3,500 get you?

We compared what $3,500 might get you in San Francisco, San Jose and Hayward, using data from rental site Zumper to present a snapshot of the area's rental landscape.
What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?
Read on to see the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
San Francisco -- 140 S. Van Ness Ave., #1026
This one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 140 S. Van Ness Ave. in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood. Asking $3,500/month, it's priced 7 percent higher than the $3,278 median rent for a one bedroom in San Francisco.
The building features garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator, on-site management and a business center. In the unit, which comes furnished, look for a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Pets are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
San Jose -- 1021 Thyme Walkway
Next, there's this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom spot situated at 1021 Thyme Walkway in San Jose's North Valley neighborhood. It's also listed for $3,500/month for its 1,587-square-feet of space--1 percent pricier than San Jose's median three-bedroom rent of $3,449.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a two-car garage and outdoor space. In the townhouse, you're promised air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
Hayward -- 22373 Happyland Ave.
This 1,227-square-foot four-bedroom, two-bathroom abode at 22373 Happyland Ave. in Hayward is listed at $3,500/month.
The remodeled home features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, closet space, large windows and a deck. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable.
