Renting In The Inner Sunset: What Will $2,800 Get You?

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.
470 Warren Dr., #305
Listed at $2,795 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 470 Warren Dr.
In the unit, expect a mix of carpeting and tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and ample natural lighting. Pets aren't allowed. The building has an elevator and on-site laundry.
(See the complete listing here.)
1495 10th Ave.
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1495 10th Ave. (at Kirkham Street). It's listed for $2,750 / month.
The building has on-site laundry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, granite counter tops and bay windows. Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
344 Carl St., #9
Here's a 550-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 344 Carl St. that's going for $2,750 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, plenty of cabinet space and great natural lighting. The building has on-site laundry. Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed.
(See the full listing here.)
---
