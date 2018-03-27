REAL ESTATE

Renting In the Lower Haight: What Will $3,000 Get You?

139 Scott St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious about how far your housing dollar stretches in the Lower Haight?

We've rounded up the latest offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in the area on a budget of $3,000/month. Note: these prices and availability are subject to change.

139 Scott St.

Listed at $2,995/month, this 400-square-foot studio is located at 139 Scott St.

Pets aren't welcome, but the unit offers hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinets and a walk-in shower.

(See the complete listing here.)

299 Webster St.



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 299 Webster St., also listed at $2,995/month for 700 square feet.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, bay windows, a partially tiled bathroom, closet space and built-in storage features. Assigned parking is available, but pets aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

295 Buchanan St., #105




This 628-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 295 Buchanan St. is going for $2,950/month.

Tenants can expect carpeting, built-in shelves and an electric oven. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking and secured entry. Pets aren't welcome.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News