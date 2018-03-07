Renting In the Western Addition: What Will $2,800 Get You?

Read on for the listings.
1 Daniel Burnham Ct.
Listed at $2,795 / month, this studio apartment is located at 1 Daniel Burnham Ct.
In the furnished twelfth-floor apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and built-in storage features. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Unfortunately, pets aren't welcome.
1280 Grove St., #202
Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 1280 Grove St. It's listed for $2,700 / month.
The unit has hardwood floors, great cabinet space and ample natural lighting. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't welcome.
1355 Post St., #104
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1355 Post St. that's going for $2,700 / month.
In the sunny unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and carpeted floors. Pets aren't permitted.
