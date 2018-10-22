Renting in Walnut Creek: What will $1,800 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Walnut Creek if you've got a budget of $1,800/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1411 Creekside Drive, #29
Listed at $1,800/month, this 660-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1411 Creekside Drive, #29.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the apartment, anticipate a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, carpeted floors and a breakfast bar. Pets are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable and is fairly bikeable.
2057 Camel Lane
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 2057 Camel Lane. It's listed for $1,795/month for its 612 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site management. In the apartment, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, a fireplace and granite countertops. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.
2033 Camel Lane
Then, here's a 612-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2033 Camel Lane that's also going for $1,795/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, a fireplace and wooden cabinetry. The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and on-site management. Cats are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.
