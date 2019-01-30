Renting in Walnut Creek: What will $1,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Walnut Creek?
We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Walnut Creek if you've got $1,900/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
308 Parnell Court
Listed at $1,900/month, this studio unit is located at 308 Parnell Court.
In the unit, expect wooden cabinetry, carpeting and a breakfast bar. The building boasts garage parking. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and is very bikeable.
530 N. Civic Drive
Next, there's this studio situated at 530 N. Civic Drive. It's listed for $1,874/month for its 505 square feet of space.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The building boasts two swimming pools and a fitness center. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands and is bikeable.
2742 Oak Road, #187
Here's a 638-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 2742 Oak Road, #187 that's going for $1,850/month.
The apartment features a dishwasher, a gas fireplace, carpeting, a breakfast bar and private patio. Building amenities include outdoor space, a swimming pool and storage space. Animals are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable and is very bikeable.
