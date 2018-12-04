Residents of the Millenium Tower will submit an application today to fix the sinking building, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The plan is to drill more than 50 new piles down into the bedrock.The building is located at Fremont and Mission. It opened in 2009 and is made up of pricey condos. The tower is now leaning 14 inches to the west of where it originally stood.The fix is expected to cost nearly $100 million and take a year and a half to put into place.