REAL ESTATE

Rooms with a view: the cheapest rentals available in Russian Hill, right now

Larkin and Bay streets. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Russian Hill is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Russian Hill look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Russian Hill via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

3030 Polk St.




Listed at $2,200/month, this studio apartment, located at 3030 Polk St., is 2.2 percent less than the $2,250/month median rent for a studio in Russian Hill.

On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, you'll find a walk-in closet, carpeted floors, built-in storage features and bay windows. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

Larkin and Bay streets




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence, situated at Larkin and Bay streets, is listed for $2,750/month.

In the apartment, you're promised carpeted floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, built-in shelves and wooden cabinetry. The building features secured entry. Pets are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

2120 Larkin St., #201




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2120 Larkin St., #201, which is going for $2,850/month.

The building features garage parking. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, white appliances, bay windows and built-in shelves. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

1445 Greenwich St.




Then there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 1445 Greenwich St., listed at $3,050/month.

Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, a fireplace, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
Goodwill coming to Mission as community groups lock in low-priced retail on dollar store site
Renting in San Francisco: what will $2,900 get you?
SF Planning wants group housing development proposed for SoMa parking lot to fit in better
What will $2,000 get you in Berkeley?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
VIDEO: New look at destruction from Redding's Carr Fire
3 Bay Area firefighters injured while fighting Carr Fire
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
2nd firefighter dies battling Carr Fire in Shasta County
Court sides with President Trump supporters in riot civil rights lawsuit
'Firenado' swirls amid Carr Fire in Shasta County
The Gilroy Garlic Festival turns 40
Temecula man charged with starting Cranston Fire, 8 others
Show More
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
Containment grows on Ferguson Fire, almost 46,000 acres burned
Twitter stock plunging on weak user numbers
CHP officer injured after being hit by motorized cart near San Jose
Trump denies knowing about son's meeting with Russians, despite Cohen's claim
More News